Gambia: URR Electoral Officer Urges Alkalolu to Protect Voters' Lists

27 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) electoral officer for Upper River Region (URR), Kawsu Jawara, has urged Alkalolu (village heads) to protect the list of voters displayed at various polling stations and village centres locally called 'Bantabas'.

Mr. Jawara made this remark to this medium on Monday 23rd August 2021, at his office in Basse Mansajang kunda after 6 days of engagement on pasting and displaying of voters' lists at various polling stations and 'bantabas' from Monday 16th to 21st August 2021, across the region.

"It is the sole responsibility of the Alkalolu to protect these voters' lists recently published and pasted at their various polling stations and 'bantabas', because some people may have interest in checking certain information," he said.

According to Mr. Jawara, after the publication of voters' lists, a period of 14 days is given for people to check their information on the voters' lists pasted and if anybody has objection(s) over his or her information displayed or against the eligibility of a person in accordance with the section 22 of Election Act, the complainant can obtain a form from the IEC regional office in Basse.

"A period of 14 days commences today Monday 23rd August 2021, hence we have concluded pasting of voters' lists at the various polling stations and 'bantabas' from Monday 16th to 21st August 2021 across the region of URR. Within these 14 days period, people can go and check and in case of any objection, forms are available for a fee of D100, these forms are obtainable at the IEC regional office in Basse," Jawara said.

Jawara said the two months period is set for the whole process including checking, objections and court proceedings at the revising courts which would start work on 6 September.

