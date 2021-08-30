Gambia: Lawyer Essa Faal - 'I Am the Best Candidate for the Gambia'

Lawyer Essa Mbye Faal, the lead counsel at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has on Thursday evening declared his interest to run for president in the forthcoming presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Faal said he is the best candidate for the Gambia ahead of the 2021 presidential elections slated for the 4th December 2021.

"I am the best candidate for the Gambia. I believe I am second to none [to all of the presidential candidates]. I have a track record of success in everything I do," Essa Faal said.

Faal is hailed by many Gambians for the good job he did working at the truth commission investigating past human rights violations that allegedly occurred between July 1994 and January 2017.

Faal's campaign mantra is development, empowerment, hope and change for a better Gambia.

"I am certain that under my leadership, I will turn things around," he said.

Faal was speaking before the press at the American International University. He said the country is regressing and the people are suffering, adding the cost of living is skyrocketing. He submitted that ordinary people are at the mercy of businessmen.