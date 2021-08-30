Tunisia: Covid-19 - 2,078,119 People Fully Vaccinated Till August 27

28 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry data issued Friday show 5,562,342 people registered on Evax.tn platoform until August 27 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments. This includes 2,078,119 who are fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1,464,629 received two doses, while 315,826 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 297,664 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Out of a total of 5,190,162 doses administered so far, there are 3,725,533 first shots and 1,464,629 boosters.

Figures also show 52,357 people attended their jab appointments on August 27 out of a total of 106,281 who received text message invites.

