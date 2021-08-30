Tunisia Forcefully Condemns Kabul Attack

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack outside Kabul airport that killed Afghan civilians and US service members.

Tunisia offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims, wishing prompt recovery for those injured in this "brutal attack", the Foreign Ministry said in a press release issued Friday.

Tunisia also reiterated its "outright rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism" and called on the international community to redouble efforts and step up cooperation to tackle terrorism.

"There is need to maintain security and stability in Afghanistan and safeguard lives and property," the press release added.

In this respect, Tunisia urged all Afghan stakeholders to "spare no effort in a bid to achieve stability and peace for the Afghan people."