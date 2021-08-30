Tunisia Forcefully Condemns Kabul Attack

28 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack outside Kabul airport that killed Afghan civilians and US service members.

Tunisia offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims, wishing prompt recovery for those injured in this "brutal attack", the Foreign Ministry said in a press release issued Friday.

Tunisia also reiterated its "outright rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism" and called on the international community to redouble efforts and step up cooperation to tackle terrorism.

"There is need to maintain security and stability in Afghanistan and safeguard lives and property," the press release added.

In this respect, Tunisia urged all Afghan stakeholders to "spare no effort in a bid to achieve stability and peace for the Afghan people."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X