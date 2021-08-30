South Africa: Slain Whistle-Blower Babita Deokaran Potentially Unveiled a Criminal Syndicate At the Department of Health

28 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Vital piece of information after assassination of Gauteng Department of Health Acting Chief Financial Officer Babita Deokaran enables investigators to trace a vehicle at the scene to a former South African National Defence Force member residing in the Pretoria area.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Meticulous investigation by a police task team secured the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the murder of Gauteng Department of Health's (GDoH) acting chief financial officer Babita Deokaran.

A statement issued by National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole on 27 August confirmed the arrest of seven suspects linked to the murder of Deokaran. Police confirmed the suspects will appear in court once they have been formally charged.

The arrest comes four days after the murder of Deokaran on 23 August in front of her house in Winchester Hills, Gauteng.

At 8am she returned home after dropping her child off at school.

As she pulled up in front of her house, an unmarked white BMW pulled up alongside her car and fired several bullets into her vehicle. She died later in hospital.

After the incident, a neighbour alerted police he had seen the same BMW on three occasions in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

