South Africa: Seven Suspects to Appear in Court On Monday in Connection With Murder of Whistle-Blower Babita Deokaran

29 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Suspects will not be asked to enter a plea on Monday and the prosecution will ask for a seven-day remand to gather information for a bail hearing.

Seven suspects arrested after the murder of Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) senior financial official Babita Deokaran will appear briefly on Monday in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court.

A day after the murder, employees from the GD0H visited Deokaran's family and informed them that a senior official in the department had made threats to Deokaran.

On Monday 23 August, Babita Deokaran, a Gauteng Health Department official a senior official was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg just after 8:00 in the morning.

Deokaran had been investigating personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption at the GDoH. The information she uncovered will be part of the evidence the State will use in the prosecution of the seven accused, who will not be asked to enter a plea on Monday. The prosecution will ask for a seven-day remand to gather information for a bail hearing.

The suspects, from KwaZulu-Natal, were arrested in the early hours of Friday at two properties in Rosettenville in Gauteng.

They face charges of murder and the illegal possession...

