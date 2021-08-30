South Africa: Babita Deokaran Was a Guardian of Public Accountability - Her Assassination Is a Descent Into the Abyss of Chaos

analysis

It is sad and tragic that we treat whistle-blowers as pariahs for their moral courage. These are the consequences of a lawless society. Endemic and brazen corruption has been the pivotal figure contributing to the underdevelopment of the country and the growth of abject poverty, writes reader Farouk Araie.

A brave woman was laid to rest in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, shot 12 times because of her honesty in uncovering corruption.

The brutal and tragic killing of Babita Deokaran is an act of savagery that must be condemned by the nation and its law-abiding citizens. If the government does not protect whistle-blowers and their identities, murderous assaults like these will become common.

Our march against corruption stumbles on flawed law execution. The NPA needs to extend every possible protection to whistle-blowers as theirs is an altruistic act. The protection of whistle-blowers is a necessary element of a coherent strategy to combat corruption, which includes other measures to create an ethical culture in the public and financial sectors.

Babita Deokaran was a guardian of public accountability. Sadly, she paid the ultimate price for attempting to expose rampant corruption. An extremely brave soul who unearthed corruption in the top echelons of power. A concerned...