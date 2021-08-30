Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Is Proud of Its Relations With Iraq

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted on Saturday 28/08/2021 that Egypt is proud of its relations with Iraq.

At a meeting with President Barham Salih, Sisi added that Egypt is keen on fully supporting the Iraqi people in all fields at the bilateral level or within the framework of cooperation mechanism with Jordan as well, said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Rady.

The Iraqi president welcomed president Sisi and confirmed his appreciation for the president.

He also underlined Iraq's keenness on continuing coordination and consultation with Egypt at all levels, added the spokesman.