Egypt: Sisi Stresses Egypt's Keenness On Developing Cooperation With Kuwait

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed the importance of relations binding Egypt and Kuwait, which are bound by one destiny and future.

Sisi reiterated Egypt's keenness on developing deep-rooted and distinguished cooperation between the two countries on all fronts in order to consolidate security, stability and development regionally so as to serve the interests of the two nations and the Arab nation at large.

During a meeting with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al Hamad al Sabah in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday, Sisi asserted strenuous coordination with Kuwait regarding the latest developments in the Middle East region, given the fact Egyptian-Kuwaiti cooperation is a cornerstone of achieving regional stability and a milestone of priorities and constants of the Egyptian policy.

President Sisi said the security of the Gulf region is a milestone of Arab, national security for Egypt and it has to do with the Egyptian national security.

For his part, Sheikh Sabah voiced Kuwait's appreciation for Egypt in light of depth of relations between the two countries and the important role of the Egyptian community in development work in Kuwait as a bridge of communication between the two peoples.

Kuwait is keen on boosting cooperation with Egypt on all fronts and consultation and coordination with it regularly regarding different issues of mutual concern, added Sheikh Sabah.

He commended Egypt's pivotal role in the region as a milestone of security and stability of the Arab world and stressed the country's keenness on fostering solidarity among Arab countries and moving forward joint Arab action.

During the meeting, Sisi and Sheikh Sabah exchanged viewpoints regarding top files in the regional arena, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

Radi added the discussions reflected a mutual understanding about ways of handing the different files.

Sisi and Sheikh Sabah agreed on exerting more joint efforts to enhance cooperation among Arab countries to face challenges and growing threats to regional security and stability of Arab countries, according to Radi.