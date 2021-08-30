Egypt: Remnants of Greco-Roman Residential Suburb Found in Alexandria

The Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered on Friday 27/08/2021 the remnants of a residential and trade suburb in Al Shatby district in Alexandria that dates back to the Greco-Roman period, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

In this regard, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said the exploration shed light on various activities that were being held outside the walls of the ancient Egyptian capital during the Greco-Roman period (Alexandria).

According to the preliminary studies, the suburb consists of a main street, on which sub-streets are perpendicular, all connected to a sewage network, Waziri noted, adding the suburb existed between the second century BC and fourth century AD.

About 700 antique coins, statues, plates, and pots were found also.