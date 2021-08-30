Egypt: Remnants of Greco-Roman Residential Suburb Found in Alexandria

28 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered on Friday 27/08/2021 the remnants of a residential and trade suburb in Al Shatby district in Alexandria that dates back to the Greco-Roman period, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

In this regard, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said the exploration shed light on various activities that were being held outside the walls of the ancient Egyptian capital during the Greco-Roman period (Alexandria).

According to the preliminary studies, the suburb consists of a main street, on which sub-streets are perpendicular, all connected to a sewage network, Waziri noted, adding the suburb existed between the second century BC and fourth century AD.

About 700 antique coins, statues, plates, and pots were found also.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X