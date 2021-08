President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived in Iraq on Saturday 28/08/2021 to attend Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership that will be held later today.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Rady said that president Sisi's participation in the conference comes within the framework of Egypt's keenness on supporting Iraq for restoring its active and balanced role at the regional level and also for guaranteeing its security and stability.