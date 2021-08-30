Namibia/Zimbabwe: Rhino Queens Turn On the Style

BLACK Rhino Queens of Zimbabwe beat Tura Magic 3-0 with a stylish display yesterday to book a place in the semifinals of the 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League.

Queens were superb, with vastly experienced Zimbabwe international forward Rutendo Makore bagging a brace, the first a superb header from a corner.

Cristobel Katona, who also netted against Buffaloes, also got her name on the scoresheet as Queens gave an emphatic display of their potential in the competition.

Tura defended well in the first half with goal keeper Agnes Kauzuu saving well at Makore's feet, while Emma Naris dealt well with aerial crosses and kept a tight check on Concilia Madotsa.

For Magic, Anna Shikusho provided a handful for Rhino Queens' defence but she was well marked and they had few chances of note.

Queens, however, were more creative and opened the scoring on 22 minutes when Makore headed in from a cross by Madotsa.

On 65 minutes they went 2-0 up through a great goal by Katona. Makore sent in a cross but Lydiana Nanamus' deflected clearance landed in the path of Katona who smashed it into the net.

Two minutes later Makore got her brace when she ran onto a great throughball by Mavis Chirandu to beat Kauzuu from close range.

Magic fought back well in the final quarter, with a Shikusho shot just tipped away, while a Juliana Skrywer header was cleared off the line.

The victory means Queens have a full haul of six points in Group B and have ensured they will top the pool, while Magic and Green Buffaloes will fight it out for second place when they meet tomorrow.

Buffaloes, who lost their opener 2-0 to Queens, will need only a draw in that fixture to advance with a better goal-difference.

Group A will be finalised today, though Mamelodi Sundowns have already secured top spot in the pool.

But second spot is wide open when the two games are played simultaneously, as Sundowns clash with Manzini Wanderers from Eswatini at the King Zwelithini Stadium, while Lesotho Defence Force clash with Double Action of Botswana at the Chatsworth Stadium. Both games kick-off at 14h00.

A draw will be enough for Double Action to advance in second place, as a Wanderers win would leave both them and the Botswana side on four points and the latter going through on head-to-head.

If Lesotho Defence Force and Wanderers both win, then second place will be decided on goal-difference and at the moment it is advantage to the latter.

The top two teams in each of the groups advance to the semifinals, which will be played on Thursday.

You can follow all the games live on www.cosafa.tv and on SABC Sports Channel on Openview.