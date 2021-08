Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Soumaya Bousaid won Saturday the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Women's 1500m T13, clocking 4:31.78.

The gold medal went to Ethiopia's MENIGSTU Tigist Gezahagn (4:23.24) and the silver to US Liza Corso (4:30.67).4:30.67

This is Tunisia's third medal at the Paralympics after the gold bagged by Raoua Tlili (women's shot put F41) and the silver by Ahmed Ben Moslah (men's shot put F37).