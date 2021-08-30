South Africa: No Business Like Blow Business - Encrypted Devices Unravel Knots of Worldwide Organised Crime

analysis

A multimillion-rand cocaine crackdown in SA is linked to high-level investigations in the US and Australia involving multinational criminals and encrypted communication devices.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In less than three months, investigators in South Africa have made massive inroads into the global drug trade, intercepting more than R1-billion worth of cocaine (and seizing four tonnes of it since March), arresting several suspects and identifying international operatives in this country.

One of the recent crackdowns has resulted in a staggered series of arrests and suspects from other countries going on the run to evade detention in South Africa.

There are also possible ties to perlemoen smuggling, an international syndicate that previously trafficked drugs using, among various items, a Harry Potter book, and links to several countries including the US via its Operation Trojan Shield.

This operation involved encrypted communication devices sold via the black market to criminals who promoted these to each other - and which, unknown to them, the US's FBI was lawfully bugging.

A map showing where these devices were used, contained in US documents, includes South Africa, and authorities here have acknowledged US and Australian investigations fed into a major cocaine bust...