South Africa: Silver Linings - South Africa's Economy More Resilient Than SA Reserve Bank Expected

29 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

The good news is that there are some silver linings in the South African economy's Covid-19 storm clouds. But as SA Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo warns, it will take years for the economy to recover fully. Our record low interest rate won't last.

The Covid-19-triggered hit to South Africa's economy, already in recession before the pandemic struck, could have been worse but for the country's newfound resilience, the deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), Kuben Naidoo, said this week, while also warning that the record low interest rate the bank has implemented to support growth could not remain in place indefinitely.

"If we look back today [at] what we expected was going to happen in March, April last year, the situation has certainly been better, and the economy has performed better. The economy has been more resilient; the downturn was less severe than we thought," Naidoo said on 25 August at an online conference hosted by global investment manager Ninety One.

"It is still an absolutely massive downturn. I don't think we should underestimate that. You know we had minus 7% last year ... we probably...

