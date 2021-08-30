Tunisia: Two Die of Coronavirus in Médenine, 191 Test Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people lost their lives to the Coronavirus in Médenine over the last 24 hours, pushing the death count to 1,026.

Another 191 contracted the virus and a further 172 recovered, Local Director of Preventive Health Zayed Al-Anz told TAP on Saturday.

The geographical distribution of new infections is as follows: 62 in Zarzis, 28 in North Médenine, 24 in Midoun, 21 in Ben Guerdane, 19 in Houmet Souk, 15 in South Médenine, 6 in Ajim and one case in Béni Khedache.

Fifteen centres across the region were fitted out ahead of the third intensive COVID-19 vaccination day, set for August 29.