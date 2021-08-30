Tunisia: Kef Logs One More Death of Coronavirus, 82 New Infections

28 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Kef governorate logged one more death with the coronavirus, bringing to 633 the total number of deaths in the region since the spread of the pandemic.

Another 82 have contracted the virus in the region, after results of 213 tests were published, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate on Saturday.

The overall COVID-19 cases in the governorate therefore rises to 18,217, including 17,274 recoveries.

Hospitals in Kef currently accommodate 66 patients, of whom 13 are placed in intensive care, according to the same source.

