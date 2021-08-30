Malawi: Nyalonje Hails Equalss Project

Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje, has hailed the Equity with Quality Learning at Secondary School (EQUALSS) project saying it has helped to train science teachers who will teach science subjects with expertise in different secondary schools in the country.

Nyalonje said with funding from the World Bank, EQUALLS project has trained 3,500 teachers in five education zones in the south and was training 1,500 others in the centre and north.

She was speaking at Maghemo Secondary School in Karonga which is one of the centres for the training in the northern region.

"We are looking at a future with improved skills for science teachers, increased numbers of science teachers and enough teaching and learning materials.

"As we speak, a huge consignment of science books is on the way coming into the country. Over a million books, and when that happens it will be the first time that every school has adequate books. It is our hope and prayer that these books will be looked after in a manner that respects the huge investment that government has made," explained Nyalonje.

Malifa Pite, a participant from one of the community day secondary schools in Karonga, said she was ready to deliver what she had learnt at the training.

"It will help me as well as my students. Most students in rural areas have a negative attitude towards Mathematics and other science subjects and I as a female teacher, it will be a motivation to them," explained Pite.

The first consignment of the books is expected to be in the country mid-September this year. The books include Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

The Minister also visited Rumphi District Education offices that were recently gutted by fire. She assured teachers in the district that government will ensure that they have a new working place.