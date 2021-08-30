Gambia Embassy in Beijing Launches Official Website

The Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Beijing, the People's Republic of China on 20 August 2021 launched the first ever official website of the Embassy since its establishment in 2016, under the URL name: http://www.gambiaembassychina.com.

The main objective of the website is to bridge the information gap by keeping citizens abreast of the activities of the mission, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The launch of the official website of the Mission, according to the Ministry, marks an important milestone in the Embassy's work in Beijing as information constitutes one of the key tools of work, taking into consideration the importance of online communication in the digital world.

Accoring to them, the website will help the Embassy gain more visibility and sharing of credible information with the public.

"The platform has categories that provide a wide spectrum of information on The Gambia and the Embassy Consular services. The website features activities of the Embassy and also highlights the excellent bilateral relations between the Republic of The Gambia and the People's Republic of China."

In support of The Gambia Government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan in the areas of tourism and trade, the site contains content relevant to Trade & Investment opportunities, Travel and Tourism, they concluded.