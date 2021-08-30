Gambia: President Barrow Assents to 7 New Acts

28 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

President Adama Barrow has assented to seven new acts of the National Assembly aimed at guiding the country's socio-economic development, the State House said in a media release dated 26 August 2021.

The media release stated that the new laws represent a wide range of critical socio-economic interests that the President has relentlessly pursued since assuming office.

"Assenting to the Acts makes them legally binding laws of the Republic of The Gambia. The President has demonstrated commitment to the socio-economic transformation of Gambians, inclusive growth and fostering democracy," it added.

Below are the seven acts;

- National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority Act, 2021

- Petroleum Commission Act, 2021

- Tourism Offences (Amendment) Act, 2021

- Persons with Disabilities Act, 2021

- National Assembly Service Act, 2021

- Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2021 and the most recent is the Access to Information Act, 2021.

