Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Man Stabs Brother to Death

A domestic dispute ended tragically in Chiredzi when a man stabbed his brother to death and injured his father in law after the duo tried to restrain him from assaulting his wife.

Police said Forget Chirilele (24) stabbed his elder brother Khazamula Ngomani Chirilele (42) during a beer drinking spree in Ngomani Village under Chief Tshovani.

Forget had a fight with his wife at a local borehole earlier on the same day, prompting his mother Tsatsawani (61) and brother Khazamula to intervene and stop the fight.

"Forget met his father-in-law, Fanuel Salani at a local beer drink in Ngomani Village and a misunderstanding arose which led to Salani fighting the elderly man. He stabbed Salani with a knife and the elderly man ran away to safely," a police internal memo seen by Newzimbabwe.com said.

Forget then turned on his brother, Khazamula, who was also drinking beer and stabbed him once under the left arm pit and once on the upper fore arm.

The injured Khazamula was rushed to Chitsa Clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival and his body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Chirilele