Mauritius: Gender Mainstreaming Awareness Training to Be Launched By the Prime Minister

An Awareness Training on gender mainstreaming, aimed at providing an overview of key international and regional Human Rights instruments on Women's Rights and Gender Equality, is scheduled for 07 September 2021.

In that context, a site visit was conducted, this morning, by the Officers of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall, in Port-Louis, to coordinate arrangements for the event which will be launched by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, will also be present.

The training is a joint initiative of the Prime Minister's Office, the Civil Service College and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare.

Present during the site visit, the Adviser on Information matters at the Citizen Support Unit, Mrs Diana Rengasamy, in a statement, underlined that Gender-based violence (GBV) is a serious global issue. She stressed that Prime Minister Jugnauth is determined to tackle this important issue, and is chairing a high-level committee on GBV.

She recalled that a National Strategy and Action Plan on the elimination of GBV 2020-2024 and a Mobile App "Lespwar" were recently launched.

As regards the training of civil servants, she pointed out that it demonstrates Government's stand as regards GBV, and shows its commitment to address this challenge.

The training

Some 150 officers of the PMO will receive training, in three batches of 30 officers each. The training for the first batch will take place on 07 September 2021, for the second batch on 09 September 2021 and the third one on 14 September 2021.

The objectives of the Awareness Training are to provide insights of fundamental human rights instruments that speak of women's rights and gender equality and familiarise participants with an understanding of the gender concept and key-related terminologies. It also seeks to enable participants to identify gender gaps within their respective departments and adopt gender sensitive approaches/ actions in addressing these issues.

It will also cover Gender Responsive Planning and Implementation and the Practical Step by Step application of Gender Mainstreaming in Planning, Implementation, Budgeting and Reporting, amongst others.