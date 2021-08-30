Mauritius: Malcolm De Chazal Trust Fund Organises Sensitisation Campaign in Port Louis

press release

The Malcolm de Chazal Trust Fund, a parastatal body under the aegis of the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage established under the Malcolm de Chazal Trust Fund Act 2002, organised, on 26 and 27 August 2021, a sensitisation campaign in Port Louis. The theme chosen for the campaign is Malcolm dans les rues de Port Louis.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the Malcolm de Chazal Trust Fund, Mrs Angel Angoh, highlighted that one of the main aims of this second edition of the campaign is to promote the works of Malcolm de Chazal in order to foster a greater understanding and awareness around this artist. She recalled that the first edition was held back in 2019.

She pointed out that in this context, some 20 students from the University of Technology as well as the Fashion and Design Institute, who are pursuing their tertiary education in the field of arts, seek to acquaint members of the public about the artist by getting on the streets of Port Louis and engaging into interactive activities with passers-by. The students, she pointed out, have previously studied the life and the work of Malcolm de Chazal and are well versed about the artist.

Furthermore, Mrs Angoh underlined that the feedback received from the students is that several members of the public are interested to know more about Malcolm de Chazal. She also observed that this activity is one of its kind wherein the Trust Fund is attempting to personally reach out to members of the public in a bid to disseminate knowledge about Malcolm de Chazal, while altogether attributing a new dimension to the expression of his artistic flairs.

The sensitisation campaign, she added, will also be held in other regions such as Curepipe, Rose Hill and villages around the island so as to reach a greater number of citizens.