Egypt: S.korean Defense Minister Hails Development of Relations With Egypt

28 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook commended the great development of his country's relations with Egypt since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's visit to Seoul in 2016.

This visit helped push the ties between both countries to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, the South Korean minister said during a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to South Korea Hazem Fahmy.

In a statement on Saturday 28/08/2021, the Foreign Ministry said that Suh highlighted the South Korean government's decision this year to put Egypt among the list of the priority partner countries.

He expressed the Korean side's keenness to organize a visit for President Moon Jae-in to Egypt in early 2022.

