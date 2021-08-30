Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Will Continue Efforts to Help Iraq Restore Stability

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Saturday 28/08/2021 that the Iraqi state will definitely be able to hold the coming elections on time.

"Egypt will continue to support the Iraqi government in its efforts to stabilize Iraq and restore its active regional role," Sisi told the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

He also voiced Egypt's support for efforts aimed to reinforce the nation state in a way that guarantees the security and stability of Iraq.

Sisi reiterated Egypt's rejection of any foreign interference in Iraq's domestic affairs.