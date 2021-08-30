Egypt: Sisi Urges Global Powers to Respect Iraq's Sovereignty

Egypt is standing behind the Iraqi government in support of its efforts to strengthen the nation state and its institutions and enable it to preserve Iraq's unity, security and stability, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said.

Addressing the "Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference" on Saturday, Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of foreign interference in the domestic affairs of Iraq, and any illegitimate attacks committed on its territory.

The President also called upon all global powers to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and the choices of its people.

"It is in the interest of all parties to help Iraq play its role at the Arab and regional levels; therefore, we have convened here today to renew our commitment to the core indisputable principles of international relations," Sisi said during his speech at the event.

"These principles include maintaining good neighborly relations with other states, mutual respect of state sovereignty and unconditionally refraining from interfering into the internal affairs of other countries, supporting extremist groups, transferring their members from one country to another or providing safe havens for them, Sisi added.

The conference seeks to discuss ways to enhance constructive dialogue with the aim of achieving economic integration between Iraq and neighboring countries.