Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Praises Recent Achievements Made in Iraq

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Saturday 28/08/2021 that Egypt appreciates the great achievements made in Iraq over the past period under the leadership of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi.

Addressing the opening of the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership conference, Sisi praised the great role played by the Iraqi army and police to eradicate terrorism.

Sisi's participation in the conference comes within the framework of Egypt's keenness to help Iraq restore its active and balanced role in the region.