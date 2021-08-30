South Africa: Local Elections 202(?) - a Depressing Deadlock Within a Depressed Democracy

analysis

It is possible that the local elections, should they go ahead this year, will reveal the continued weakening of the centre, where institutions, parties and political movements are losing control of the dynamics within them.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is likely to come under attack from all sides over the next few weeks, with different parties coming up with different grievances. However, this does not mean that the IEC has done anything wrong -- it is an institution in the middle, and the middle, in South African politics, is not a comfortable place to be.

On Monday morning the ANC is expected to ask the Electoral Court to force the IEC to reopen the candidates' registration process for the elections. There is also some expectation that the Constitutional Court will rule this week on whether the elections will go ahead in about nine weeks' time or whether they can be postponed until February.

In radio interviews, Sy Mamabolo, the IEC's chief electoral officer, has said "we can't say we are confident" that the delay will be granted.

Meanwhile, the ANC has argued that there were "glitches" in the online registration system used by the IEC for registering candidates...