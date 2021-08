Tunis/Tunisia — Twelve people who were readying to cross illegally to Europe were arrested in the ports of La Goulette and Radés.

Five of them were apprehended on August 25 while trying to get into the port of Radés without authorisation, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The remaining seven were arrested in La Goulette Port on August 26. They admitted they were attempting to get on board a ship.