Tunisia: Euromed Rights Calls for International Vigilance Regarding Situation in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — EuroMed Rights said it will remain vigilant regarding the respect for human rights and any restrictions on freedoms it may observe and calls for a similar vigilance at the international level, after the extension of the exceptional measures by President Kais Saied.

In a statement issued Friday, the organisation, formerly known as the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Network, said vigilance is needed to ensure Tunisia remain a beacon of democracy in the region since the Arab uprisings of 2011.

«Otherwise, human rights, constitutional guarantees and democracy will be at risk in Tunisia,» it warned.

EuroMed Rights deemed necessary to announce a «clear deadline» to put an end to the state of exception and mark the return to the «rule of law and democracy».

A return to the normal functioning of state institutions, based on the separation of powers, is all the more necessary as Tunisian citizens continue to face significant economic, social and health difficulties, the organisation added.

EuroMed Rights, which brings together human rights organisations in Europe and the Mediterranean basin, raised questions about the future of human rights and democracy in Tunisia, after the announcement of the Head of State of the extension of exceptional measures.

«The establishment of the Constitutional Court as soon as possible is essential. It would have made it possible to settle the debate on the constitutionality of recent decisions,» it pointed out.

It also said Democracy cannot function without legislative and executive institutions that represent the will of the people,

EuroMed Rights insisted that «any future project must also ensure that Tunisia's international commitments are respected, particularly in terms of respect for human rights.

The freedoms of expression, association and participation in the political life are fundamental rights guaranteed by the 2014 Constitution, she recalled.

EuroMed Rights also denounced the closure of the premises of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (INLUCC), stressing that constitutional bodies are essential for democratic transition and guarantors of the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.