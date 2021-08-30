Tunisia: Gabes Logs 9 Deaths and 247 Infections With Covid-19

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Gabe's saw nine more fatalities of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 611, coordinator of the monitoring committee at the Local Health Directorate Houcine Jabrane told TAP on Saturday.

An additional 247 people have tested positive in the region, after publishing the results of 579 tests, taking the case tally in the region to 20,673, including 19,923 recoveries.

Among the new cases, 76 were recorded in South Gabes, 57 cases in Gabes City, 44 in Mareth, 18 in West Gabes, 14 in Metouia, 10 in El Hamma, 10 in Oudhref, 10 in Ghannouch and 4 cases in Nouvelle Matmata.

There are 76 patients currently admitted to hospitals in the region, including 7 under intensive care.

The COVID-19 incidence rate in Gabes has dropped to 187 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the same source.