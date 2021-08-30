Tunisia: UGTT Endorses People's Choices - Samir Cheffi

28 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Deputy Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Samir Cheffi, on Saturday, said the union endorses the choices and aspirations of the people to achieve freedom and dignity.

He was speaking on the fringes of the elective congress of the local union of working women and the local bureau of young workers in Siliana.

Cheffi stressed the imperative to put an end to foreign interventions in domestic affairs, while commending the support provided by several foreign countries in different fields.

