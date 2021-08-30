Tanzania: Dar Lone Gunman Hamza Finally Buried

Dar es Salaam — The body of Hamza Hassan Mohammed who was shot dead on Wednesday after he had killed three police officers has been buried on Sunday at Kisutu cemetery, Dar es Salaam.

Hamza was buried after the burial prayer at the Mamuur Mosque in Upanga in Dar es Salaam.

The body was expected to be buried at 1p.m the cemetery, but family spokesman Abdulrahm Hassan said burial was delayed because they had to remove bullets from the body.

On Wednesday at the junction of Kenyatta Drive and Kinondoni Road, Hamza Mohammed abruptly ended the lives of four people before he was shot dead, an attack that was well captured by people near the area.