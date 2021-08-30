Angola: Five New Advisers Join Council of Republic

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Friday five new entities to integrate the Council of the Republic aimed to adjust the composition of the Council, stated the President's Civil Affairs Office.

The new members are Alfeo Vinevala Sachiquepa, Deolinda Dorcas Zola da Graça Paulo Teca, Fernanda Renée Ulombe Samuel, Filipe Silvino de Pina Zau and Suzana Deolinda Sousa Mendes Viriato.

The consultation body of the Head of State comprises Vice President of the Republic, National Assembly Speaker and the President of the Constitutional Court.

The Council also includes the Attorney General, the leaders of political parties and coalitions of political parties represented in the National Assembly, as well as other entities.