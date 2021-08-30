Angola: First Lady Hands Over Diagnostic Medical Equipment

Saurimo — Angola's First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço delivered Friday in Saurimo (eastern Lunda Sul province)12 machines for early diagnosis for the provinces of Moxico, Cuando Cubango, Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte

The equipment, called "M.PIMA", is used for testing, monitoring the viral load and early childhood diagnosis for children and pregnant women.

This was during a ceremony that preceded the closing of the training of health technicians from the provinces of Lunda Sul, Lunda Norte, Moxico and Cuando Cubango, in handling techniques and people suffering from the disease.

Ana Dias de Lourenço considered the training a timely moment to give greater responsibility to health technicians to monitor the people living with the pandemic.

She said that the objective is to reduce from 26 to 14 percent of the disease transmission rate, at the end of the "Nascer Livre para Brilhar". campaign.

The First Lady stressed that the project essentially aims to halt the HIV/AIDS transmission from mother to child in the country.