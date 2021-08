Luanda — National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) members still need to find a consensus on amendments to the Organic Law of General Elections.

MPs from 1st, 3rd and 4th Commissions discussed Saturday chapters linked to the exercise of right to vote, the consular registration, personality, presence and unity of votes as well as the early voting.

Opposition UNITA and the ruling MPLA party disagreed on the consular registration for the Ex-officio Electoral Registration Law.