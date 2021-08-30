Algeria: President Tebboune to Chair Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Ministers

28 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic,Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair Sunday an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, said Saturday the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

"The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss and adopt the Government Action Plan, before submitting it to the Parliament at its next session," said the same source.

The meeting will also shed light on "the completion of the draft law on broadcasting which, to be discussed during this session," added the source.

