Tunisia: Industrial Trade Balance Posts Deficit of 4,075 Million Dinars At End July

28 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's industrial trade balance deficit widened by 30.03% to 4,075 million dinars (MD) until the end of July 2021, compared to 3,133.7 MD during the same period in 2020, according to data from the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

The rise of imports is behind this deficit, according to an APII newsletter.

The industrial sector's exports increased by 23.8% during the first seven months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, to 23,765.4 million dinars.

This rise affected all sectors except for the food industries sector, which saw a 15.9% decrease in the same period.

Imports of the industrial sector also grew by 24.7% to 27,839.4 million dinars, until the end of July 2021.

The upward trend included all sectors, from 3.9% in the food industry sector to 33% in the building materials, ceramics and glass sector.

