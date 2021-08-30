Tunisia Needs to Raise 1,150 MD to Conserve Biological Diversity By 2030 - Environment Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia needs to raise 1,150.886 MD worth of funding to conserve its biological diversity. The latter consists of 1.3 million hectares of forests, steppes, agrosystems, oases and wetlands, including 256 natural and 866 artificial areas and coastal areas with rich flora and fauna,.

The potential financial resources that could be mobilised for biodiversity nationally would eventually amount to 155 MD per year, according to a plan developed by the Ministry of the Environment and Local Affairs.

This funding is intended to implement the Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2018-2030, which aims to strengthen the resilience of the country's biodiversity to climate change by 2030. It also aims to conserve and manage biodiversity to contribute sustainably to the country's socio-economic development.

The greatest challenge in terms of biodiversity protection is to manage to integrate the values of biological diversity into all national policies and society, officials from the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture and representatives of national NGOs said at a meeting in Tunis last August 26.

The meeting took place in anticipation of Tunisia's participation in the World Conservation Congress scheduled for September 3 to 11 in Marseille.

The main objectives of this national strategy and action plan for biodiversity are to reduce the depletion rate of the components of biodiversity (ecosystems, species and genetic diversity).

The plan aspires to use biodiversity sustainably, to reduce the main pressures on biological diversity that is exerted by anthropic pressures, invasive non-native species, climate change and pollution, as well as to protect traditional knowledge, innovations and practices.

Threats to biodiversity in Tunisia result from many factors, particularly anthropogenic ones, exerted directly or indirectly by climate change.

These threats include the destruction and fragmentation of habitats, particularly in forest and steppe environments, air, soil and freshwater pollution in coastal areas and agrosystems, in addition to the overexploitation of terrestrial and marine animal and plant resources, as well as to the intrusion of invasive non-native species.