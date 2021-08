President Abdel Fattah El Sisi returned home on Saturday 25/08/2021, after his participation in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

During the summit, Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness to support Iraq to restore its effective and balanced role at the regional level.

Sisi held bilateral meetings with the Iraqi president and prime minister, the Kuwaiti premier, the French president, and the emir of Qatar.