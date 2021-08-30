Nigeria: Hidden Hurdles - Is It Still Worth Investing in Nigeria's Growth Story?

analysis

Investment in Africa's most populous country is not for the faint-hearted, and among South African companies there are more failures than successes. Is it worth the risk?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

South Africa's second-largest telecommunications operator, MTN, believes that Africa, and in particular Nigeria, offers a compelling growth story. Its Vision 2025 strategy sees the telco exiting the Middle East specifically to focus on its 18 markets across the continent.

But is it the only South African brand that believes in Nigeria's compelling growth story? This week's events in the continent's largest economy may make even the most determined investor think twice.

Nigeria's tax tribunal ordered MultiChoice to pay $2.2-billion in alleged tax arrears before it will allow the matter to be heard in court. According to the tax authority, MultiChoice owes $4.4-billion in arrears and in July asked lenders to freeze MultiChoice's Nigerian bank accounts. Predictably the market did not take kindly to this development and MultiChoice's share price fell 7% on the news, though it has since recovered some of the losses.

This is not the first time that a South African business with an essentially clean track record of regulatory compliance elsewhere...