Central Africa: Afrobasket 2021 (Day 3) - Tunisia Finish Top of Group After Win Over Central Africa (68-51)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's basketball team finished top of their group B and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Afrobasket 2021, after defeating Central African Republic at a day-3 game played Saturday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

The national team have secured two wins over Guinea (82-46) and Egypt (87-81) on the previous days.

Top finisher of each group (4 groups) will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the eight teams ranking 2nd and 3rd will compete for the four remaining places for the quarterfinals.