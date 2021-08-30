Egypt: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the second major international multi-sport parasports event, will kick off on Tuesday and conclude on August 5.

Originally scheduled to take place between 25 August and 6 September 2020, both the Olympics and Paralympics were postponed to 2021 in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paralympic Games, to be held largely behind closed doors with no public spectators, will feature 539 events across 22 sports to be hosted at 21 venues. The event will see participants like legendary swimmers USA's Mckenzie Coan and Jessica Long, and Brazil's Daniel Dias.

In its thirteenth appearance in the Paralympics, Egypt's mission includes 49 players of eight sports.

The Egyptian players are competing in eight different games, namely athletics, goalball, Judo, Para Taekwondo, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming and table tennis.

During its participation in the Paralympic Games, Egypt won 177 medals, including 49 gold, 64 silver and 64 bronze.