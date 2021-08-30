Tunisia: Third National Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Day Starts

Tunis/Tunisia — The third national intensive COVID-19 vaccination started Sunday in around 400 centres across the regions mobilised for this purpose from 7 am to 7 pm.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on this day to the age group 15-17 years, while people aged 40 years and over will receive AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to a Health Ministry official, 73 thousand people aged 15 to 17 years have registered on evax platform until August 27, while the ministry expected to convene 475,000 people to this third intensive vaccination day.

In addition, 820 thousand people registered on Evax and belonging to the age group 40 years and over were invited Sunday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a ministry official.

8 thousand health professionals and volunteers operating in the health sector have been mobilized, besides 7 thousand volunteers from civil society.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, the Ministry of Health called on people aged 40 years and over, who are not registered on evax, to go to a vaccination centre on Sunday from 12:00 to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

More than one million vaccines were administered at the previous two intensive vaccination days held on August 8 and 15.