Tunisia: Third National Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Day Starts

29 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The third national intensive COVID-19 vaccination started Sunday in around 400 centres across the regions mobilised for this purpose from 7 am to 7 pm.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on this day to the age group 15-17 years, while people aged 40 years and over will receive AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to a Health Ministry official, 73 thousand people aged 15 to 17 years have registered on evax platform until August 27, while the ministry expected to convene 475,000 people to this third intensive vaccination day.

In addition, 820 thousand people registered on Evax and belonging to the age group 40 years and over were invited Sunday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a ministry official.

8 thousand health professionals and volunteers operating in the health sector have been mobilized, besides 7 thousand volunteers from civil society.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, the Ministry of Health called on people aged 40 years and over, who are not registered on evax, to go to a vaccination centre on Sunday from 12:00 to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

More than one million vaccines were administered at the previous two intensive vaccination days held on August 8 and 15.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X