Tunisia: Coronavirus - 9 Deaths and 180 New Infections Recorded in Medenine

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine recorded 9 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, including a health staff. This takes overall fatality numbers in the governorate to 1,035 cases, since the spread of the pandemic, said Director of Preventive Health at the Local Health Directorate Zaid Al Anz.

The number of new infections is 180 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 30,424, including 27,924 recoveries, after 180 more were registered.

ICUs in public hospitals have seen a relative decline in occupancy rate from 100% to 97.7% over the past two days, while those in private clinics have an estimated occupancy rate of 58.3%.

AS for oxygen beds, they have an occupancy rate of 67% in the public sector and 60.7% in the private, according to the same source.