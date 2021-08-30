Tunisia: Coronavirus - Kef Logs 9 Deaths, 58 Infection Cases

29 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine deaths from coronavirus and 58 new infection cases were recorded in the governorate of Kef during the last 24 hours, the Regional Directorate of Health in Kef said in its daily update Sunday.

The total number of deaths recorded in the region since the beginning of the pandemic is 637, while confirmed COVID-19 cases totalled 18,275, including 17,401 recoveries.

The number of hospitalised patients is 47, including 13 in intensive care units, while the number of active cases has decreased to 874 in the last ten days.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X