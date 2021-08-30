Tunisia: Coronavirus - Kef Logs 9 Deaths, 58 Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine deaths from coronavirus and 58 new infection cases were recorded in the governorate of Kef during the last 24 hours, the Regional Directorate of Health in Kef said in its daily update Sunday.

The total number of deaths recorded in the region since the beginning of the pandemic is 637, while confirmed COVID-19 cases totalled 18,275, including 17,401 recoveries.

The number of hospitalised patients is 47, including 13 in intensive care units, while the number of active cases has decreased to 874 in the last ten days.