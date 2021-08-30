Tunisia: Coronavirus - Health Ministry Reports 2,265 Cases and 14 Deaths for August 27

29 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry, on Sunday, reported 2,265 COVID-19 cases on August 27, until midnight, from a total of 12,141 tests carried out, with a positivity rate of 18.66%.

Fourteen additional deaths were also reported on the same day.

According to the Health Ministry's figures, the death toll from coronavirus has risen to 23,369 from a total of 660,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tunisia, since the outbreak in March 2020.

Recoveries from coronavirus have risen to 609,496, after the recovery of 2178 on August 27.

Regarding hospitalizations, 65 new admissions were recorded in public and private health facilities, on the same date. This takes the overall number of hospitalised patients with COVID-19 to 2712, of whom 515 are in ICU and 123 are put on ventillators.

