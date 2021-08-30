Eritrea: Financial Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

Asmara, 28 August 2021- The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare reported that members of EPLF-Pal Talk Vision Room contributed 302 thousand 809 Dollars in support of families of martyrs.

According to the report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, in 2018 and 2019 the group had extended 251 thousand 300 Dollars to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans for the implementation of various projects, in support of families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens as well as to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

The EPLF- Pal Talk Vision Room, a group comprising Eritrean nationals residing in various countries was established five years ago with the view to support families of martyrs and disadvantaged nationals at home.