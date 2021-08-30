Egypt: MSMEDA - Egp 101 Million Allocated for Small Projects in Assiut

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) said Sunday that 101 million pounds had been pumped into small and micro-sized projects in the Upper Egyptian city of Assiut since the beginning of the year and until the end of July.

About 53 million pounds of that sum were allocated for seven districts, namely Dayrout, Manfalout, Abnob, el Fatah, Sahel Selim, Abu Teeg and Sadfa, as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative. This helped create more than 5,700 jobs.

The MSMEDA, in a statement today, said its branch in Assiut organized a training course to enable youth to establish and manage small projects in Abu Teeg. The course was organized in cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO), the statement noted.

Branch director Rameeh Abdel Haseeb said 14 courses had been organized to hone entrepreneurial skills of youth and train them in some crafts. Those were organized in cooperation with the National Council for Women (NCW), the manpower directorate, the Nation's Future Party and the ILO, he noted.

The MSMEDA branch in Assiut also organized 165 field visits to districts and villages to stand on their actual needs and determine suitable projects, Abdel Hassib said.

All this comes as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, which aims to alleviate burdens on citizens and upgrade their social and economic status through teaching youth new skills that would help them meet demands of the labor market or establish their own small projects, he explained.