Egypt Reports 251 New Infections, 8 Deaths - Health Ministry

The Health and Population Ministry said late on Saturday that 251 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 287,644.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said eight patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,714.

As many as 432 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 237,3817 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA